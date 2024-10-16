Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Purchased by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,773,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:GCOW opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

