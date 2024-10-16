Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 1,059,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,857,000 after purchasing an additional 77,267 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 207,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,223,000 after purchasing an additional 128,462 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.89. The company had a trading volume of 378,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,425. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.95. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $21.08.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

