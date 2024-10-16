Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 864 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $443,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $281.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.96. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Melius Research started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.