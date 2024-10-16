Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IVE traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $199.18. 516,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,593. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $200.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.82.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

