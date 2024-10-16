Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,402 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,013,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,049,000 after purchasing an additional 513,120 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,429,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,039,000 after purchasing an additional 64,834 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 318,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,772,000 after purchasing an additional 116,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,412,000.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS HYDB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,998 shares. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.78.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2779 dividend. This is an increase from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

