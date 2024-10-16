Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.19. The stock had a trading volume of 378,703 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.15. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

