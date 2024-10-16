Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2024

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBLFree Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.19. The stock had a trading volume of 378,703 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.15. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

(Free Report)

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.