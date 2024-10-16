Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,240 shares during the quarter. Eagle Point Credit makes up 1.1% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of Eagle Point Credit worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 1.3% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 90,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 1.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 97,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Eagle Point Credit by 8.6% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in Eagle Point Credit by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 48,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

Shares of ECC stock remained flat at $9.70 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 487,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,514. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $746.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.08). Eagle Point Credit had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 76.61%. The business had revenue of $42.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.67 million. Analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

