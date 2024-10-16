Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,567 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,838,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 510.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,331,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,865 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,585,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,917,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCL. Bank of America increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Argus increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

Shares of CCL stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.53. The company had a trading volume of 46,860,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,437,484. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.40.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

