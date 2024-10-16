Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 28,142,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,357 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,589,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,132 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,014,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,667,000 after purchasing an additional 349,554 shares during the last quarter. Kinnevik AB publ boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the second quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 11,905,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,362,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $48,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 535,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,265.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $97,070.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,155,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,680,022.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $48,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 535,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,265.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,682 shares of company stock worth $1,353,652 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.80. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $15.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 755.37% and a negative return on equity of 79.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

