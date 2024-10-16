Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,034 Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $966,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 116,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 254,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,866,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NEAR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,031 shares. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.52.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

