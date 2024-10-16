Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,539 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 104.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,501 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

