Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 395 ($5.16) and last traded at GBX 363.50 ($4.75), with a volume of 180664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 383.50 ($5.01).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica from GBX 250 ($3.26) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oxford Biomedica
Oxford Biomedica Price Performance
Oxford Biomedica Company Profile
Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Biomedica
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.