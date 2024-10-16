Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 395 ($5.16) and last traded at GBX 363.50 ($4.75), with a volume of 180664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 383.50 ($5.01).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica from GBX 250 ($3.26) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 356.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 320.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.88. The firm has a market cap of £382.98 million, a PE ratio of -266.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

