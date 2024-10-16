ORG Partners LLC Sells 1,390 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

ORG Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $200.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $86.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.27. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $201.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.