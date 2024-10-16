ORG Partners LLC Makes New Investment in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAVA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377,840 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,311,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,059,000 after purchasing an additional 942,054 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the first quarter worth about $38,225,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,373,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,231,000 after purchasing an additional 492,667 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CAVA Group by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,770,000 after buying an additional 451,800 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

CAVA Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CAVA stock opened at $133.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.73 and a beta of 3.33. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. CAVA Group’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on CAVA Group from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CAVA Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAVA Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 292,600 shares in the company, valued at $36,762,264. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CAVA Group news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,762,264. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $12,387,087.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 424,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,432,881.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,994 shares of company stock worth $38,310,084 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About CAVA Group

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.