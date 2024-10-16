ORG Partners LLC Lowers Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,352,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,744,000 after buying an additional 206,169 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 86,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,497,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,989,000 after acquiring an additional 294,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.81. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $64.82. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.54 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 49.21%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.