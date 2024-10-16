ORG Partners LLC Has $81,000 Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

ORG Partners LLC lowered its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 81.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 11.9% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,912,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,058,298.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,952,662 shares of company stock worth $2,113,259,348. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $125.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.37. The company has a market cap of $89.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

