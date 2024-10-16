O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Position Decreased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 1.3% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $18,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,190.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,136.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,076.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,221.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,178.29.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

