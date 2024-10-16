O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Lessened by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 1.8% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,259,000 after acquiring an additional 376,167 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $108,456,000. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $95,481,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 809.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,078,000 after purchasing an additional 80,978 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,793,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,024,604,000 after purchasing an additional 76,517 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,049,409.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,178.29.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,190.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,136.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,076.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,221.05.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.22 EPS. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

