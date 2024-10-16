Ordinals (ORDI) Price Reaches $37.25 on Top Exchanges

Ordinals (ORDI) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One Ordinals token can currently be purchased for approximately $37.25 or 0.00054895 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ordinals has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $782.34 million and approximately $236.34 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 37.04897821 USD and is down -3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 193 active market(s) with $230,444,048.34 traded over the last 24 hours.”

