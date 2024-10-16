Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,775 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Melius Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.42.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $172.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $476.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $178.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

