Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,055 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE ORCL traded down $1.80 on Wednesday, hitting $172.29. 708,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,464,299. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $178.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

