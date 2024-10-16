Oppenheimer Increases The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $614.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $577.00 to $614.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.0 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $522.60 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $540.51. The company has a market capitalization of $168.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $467.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 35.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

