Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,533 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,533 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.1% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,406.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after buying an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $199.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.91. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $200.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

