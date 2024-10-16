Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 146,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,707,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.8% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.3% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,933. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE HLT opened at $236.28 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.36 and a fifty-two week high of $239.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.86. The stock has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.