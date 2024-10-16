Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $490.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.10. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

