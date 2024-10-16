Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.15.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $605.00 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $413.92 and a 52 week high of $614.62. The company has a market capitalization of $145.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $574.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 48.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.