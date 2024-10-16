Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. EdgeRock Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 41,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 37.8% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 55,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $120.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.43. The firm has a market cap of $474.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

