Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,437 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.40.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 4.4 %

NXPI opened at $232.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.92 and its 200-day moving average is $253.24. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.