Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,603,000 after purchasing an additional 379,228 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,655,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,895,000 after buying an additional 1,775,708 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 35.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,501,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,743,000 after buying an additional 394,399 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in GoDaddy by 37.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,305,000 after buying an additional 235,934 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,725,000 after buying an additional 13,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDDY. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.54.

GoDaddy Stock Down 0.7 %

GDDY opened at $162.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $71.15 and a one year high of $167.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 709.73% and a net margin of 41.12%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total value of $107,545.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,599.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total transaction of $107,545.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,599.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total value of $439,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,084,059.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,950,771. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

