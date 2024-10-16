Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 517 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after acquiring an additional 66,601 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,479,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,172,000 after buying an additional 21,667 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 24,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $674,855.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,957.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $274,028.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,660,329.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $674,855.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,957.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,429. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average is $47.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $52.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 52.79%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 112.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLPI. Raymond James raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.