OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the September 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of OP Bancorp in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

OP Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPBK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.23. The company had a trading volume of 21,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,683. The company has a market cap of $197.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83. OP Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $13.37.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $38.54 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that OP Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Insider Activity at OP Bancorp

In other OP Bancorp news, insider Ki Won Yoon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $60,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,128.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of OP Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPBK. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in OP Bancorp by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 11,934 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in OP Bancorp by 40.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 32,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in OP Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 35,288 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OP Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 113,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

