Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $204.28, but opened at $211.76. Onto Innovation shares last traded at $211.66, with a volume of 212,970 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.67.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 72.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.74 and a 200 day moving average of $205.31.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Onto Innovation

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total value of $264,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,202. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Onto Innovation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 232.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 675.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.