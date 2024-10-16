ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OKE stock opened at $94.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $63.33 and a one year high of $98.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.36.
ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.
ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.
