ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. Tudor Pickering raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $94.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $63.33 and a one year high of $98.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.36.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.