Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target Raised to $119.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Omnicom Group stock opened at $104.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $105.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.07.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,153.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.