Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Bought by Applied Capital LLC FL

Applied Capital LLC FL lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 22,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 11.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 8.8% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 61,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 595,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Old Republic International from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE ORI opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $36.38.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.