Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.47

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.47 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Old Mutual Price Performance

Shares of LON:OMU opened at GBX 56.80 ($0.74) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 50.68. Old Mutual has a twelve month low of GBX 41.55 ($0.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 61.50 ($0.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 707.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Mutual Company Profile

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments.

