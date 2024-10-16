Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.47

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.47 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Old Mutual Price Performance
Shares of LON:OMU opened at GBX 56.80 ($0.74) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 50.68. Old Mutual has a twelve month low of GBX 41.55 ($0.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 61.50 ($0.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 707.25 and a beta of 1.02.
Old Mutual Company Profile
