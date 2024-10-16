Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lessened its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 313,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $62,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $1,719,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,602,670.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at $271,602,670.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $201.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.52. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.49 and a 52 week high of $227.80. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 18.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.83.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

