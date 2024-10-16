Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Down 3.9% – What’s Next?

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.20. 156,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,414,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.22.

Olaplex Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 9.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Olaplex had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $103.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Olaplex’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 183,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $376,160.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 241,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265.65. This trade represents a 300.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLPX. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Olaplex in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 38.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Featured Stories

