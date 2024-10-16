Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading 1.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $9.32. 1,364,239 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 2,393,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKLO. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley started coverage on Oklo in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Oklo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

