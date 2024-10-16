Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
NASDAQ OPI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 279,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,802. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The company has a market cap of $101.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.
Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 2.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.
