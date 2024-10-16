OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OCFC. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 455.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 58,795 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,391,127 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,505,000 after acquiring an additional 42,966 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 59,216.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,012 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 50,926 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,475,107 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,027,000 after acquiring an additional 105,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 32.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 272,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 66,918 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Hovde Group upped their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

Shares of OCFC opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.01.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $170.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

