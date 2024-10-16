Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $206,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Occidental Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock opened at $107.99 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.20.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

