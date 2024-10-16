Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.61 and last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 3982 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.29.
Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.90.
Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NUGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in large-cap US stocks selected for growth, quality, and value factors. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.
