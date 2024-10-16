Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Up 4.6% – Should You Buy?

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.72 and last traded at $24.72. 65,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 890,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.22.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67). The company had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.78% and a negative net margin of 264.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nurix Therapeutics

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $51,468.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,080.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $70,443.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,250.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $51,468.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,080.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,105 shares of company stock worth $1,507,181. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,778,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 599,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,514,000 after buying an additional 225,374 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading

