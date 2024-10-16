Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO opened at $117.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $528.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $92.94 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

