Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Increased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 13.1% in the third quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Novartis by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Novartis by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.70.

Novartis Price Performance

NYSE NVS opened at $116.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.63. The stock has a market cap of $237.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $120.92.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.