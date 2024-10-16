NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 52 week low of $46.15 and a 52 week high of $57.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.22.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 7.65%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

Insider Transactions at NorthWestern Energy Group

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $35,720.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,593.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NorthWestern Energy Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 140.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 142.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

(Get Free Report

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.