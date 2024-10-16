Nokia Oyj (NOK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. On average, analysts expect Nokia Oyj to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

NOK stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOK shares. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.54.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

