Nexus Investment Management ULC Purchases 1,800 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Corning by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Mizuho raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus increased their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.23.

Corning Stock Down 2.3 %

GLW opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.52, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 224.00%.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.