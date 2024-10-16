Nexus Investment Management ULC Invests $203,000 in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,282 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.93. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.33. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

